Diario Sport: Chelsea is ready to buy Frenkie de Jong for 60 million euros + AZP + Alonso.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea FC wants to sign Frenkie de Jong. According to the report of Daily Sports Daily, Chelsea is ready to exchange cash + two players for De Jong.
"Diario Sport" confirms the news previously reported by Relevo that Chelsea has entered the battle for De Jong.
Manchester United currently wants to sign De Jong but has not yet negotiated a transfer fee with Barcelona. Barcelona is hoping for a fixed transfer fee of 80 million euros.
According to the report of Daily Sports Daily, Chelsea is ready to use 60 million euros + Azpilicueta + Alonso to buy Frenkie De Jong, Alonso, and Azpilicueta are players that Barcelona wants to sign. However, the report said that Barcelona currently only gets the offer, but prefers to receive the transfer fee directly, rather than combining the transfer together.
Diario Sport revealed that Tuchel believes that one of the main reasons for convincing Frenkie de Jong to join is that they can participate in the Champions League.
