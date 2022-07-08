Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,070 in the last 365 days.

Diario Sport: Chelsea is ready to buy Frenkie de Jong for 60 million euros + AZP + Alonso.

frenkie

frenkie

ANGUILLA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea FC wants to sign Frenkie de Jong. According to the report of Daily Sports Daily, Chelsea is ready to exchange cash + two players for De Jong.

"Diario Sport" confirms the news previously reported by Relevo that Chelsea has entered the battle for De Jong.

Manchester United currently wants to sign De Jong but has not yet negotiated a transfer fee with Barcelona. Barcelona is hoping for a fixed transfer fee of 80 million euros.

According to the report of Daily Sports Daily, Chelsea is ready to use 60 million euros + Azpilicueta + Alonso to buy Frenkie De Jong, Alonso, and Azpilicueta are players that Barcelona wants to sign. However, the report said that Barcelona currently only gets the offer, but prefers to receive the transfer fee directly, rather than combining the transfer together.

Diario Sport revealed that Tuchel believes that one of the main reasons for convincing Frenkie de Jong to join is that they can participate in the Champions League.
information courtesy of Bet-NJ.com.

david lim
Seacog Technology Co
email us here

You just read:

Diario Sport: Chelsea is ready to buy Frenkie de Jong for 60 million euros + AZP + Alonso.

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.