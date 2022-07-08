DESARU COAST, JOHOR, THE LATEST DESTINATION RACE FOR IRONMAN ASIA
Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN will be held from 22 – 24 July 2022DESARU COAST, JOHOR, MALAYSIA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN will be held from 22 – 24 July 2022; the festival is the first of its kind in Asia, and will comprise an IRONMAN® 70.3® triathlon, 5150TM Triathlon along with IRONKIDS® and Sprint races.
The multisport festival weekend will feature IRONMAN 70.3 Desaru Coast, the latest addition to the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia race calendar. The 5150 Desaru Coast, Sprint Desaru Coast and IRONKIDS Desaru Coast races will provide a fresh challenge for newcomers in the sport of triathlon.
The event is expecting about 1500 participants from over 45 countries. Together with the participants, the event is expecting another 5000 family and supporters cheering them on. The course will start with a single-loop 1.9-km (1.2-mile) swim, with a start line located footsteps away from the official hotel, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort.
The Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN is part of the destination’s annual events programme, a curation of special events focusing on sports, lifestyle and entertainment, designed exclusively to nurture Desaru Coast as a signature events destination.
Situated on the southern tip of Peninsular Malaysia, Desaru Coast presents a scenic race course with a pristine 17-km beachfront that faces eastwards over the clear ocean waters with white sandy beaches and warm tropical weather.
Desaru Coast can be easily accessed by land, sea and air and offers a premium blend of tourism offerings which not only cater to high calibre sporting events, but also allow athletes and visitors alike, an endless opportunity for escape.
