The global adventure and safari market is estimated to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2026

The global adventure and safari market is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period; states Stratview Research.

The global adventure and safari market segmented by Type, Application, and Region, has been added to Stratview Research 's offerings.

This market research report provides in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global adventure and safari market. The historic years considered for the study are 2016-2019, the base year is 2020, the estimated year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2026.

This report focuses on the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, competitive landscape, and regional analysis of the market. The study also includes an elaborated detail on the industry forecast and potential of this market.

What are Adventure and Safari?

Adventure and safari are tourism activities conducted by a tourism company that offers customers a service with a zoo-like commercial drive-in tourism attraction where visitors can drive their vehicles or ride in vehicles offered by the company to observe freely roaming animals.

Market Dynamics

The growing trend to have a sense of adventure and to freely watch roaming wild animals in their natural environment is expected to boost the industry's growth in the coming years. Also, personalized vacation aimed at safari and adventure is getting popular among all age groups, augmenting the market growth.

Furthermore, rising purchasing power and consumer spending of the middle and upper class, increasing micro trips, growing demand for the accumulation of travel memories, and emerging tourism and corporate industries across the globe are expected to drive the industry growth.

What were the impacts of COVID-19 on this Market?

The COVID-19 outbreak has moderately affected the Adventure and Safari industry.

Due to stringent lockdown and social distance norms, there is limited movement of people resulting in work-from-home policies with people stuck at home. Also, the tourism industry is badly affected by restricted activities and business traveling has declined with a shift towards video conferencing, further affecting the market growth.

Adventure and Safari Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type - Island, Landscape, Polar Region, Others.

By Application - Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers, Silver Hair, and

Region- North America |Europe | Asia-Pacific | Rest of the World

