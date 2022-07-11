PlanetWatchers Analysis Finds $2.6 Billion in 2022 Crop Insurance Premiums at Risk Due to Imprecise Acreage Reporting

PlanetWatchers

Synthetic Aperture Radar Data Spotlights Errors and Inaccuracies in Reported Planting Date, Crop Type and Total Acreage

The fact is, insurers are writing upwards of $10 billion a year in new premiums based on incomplete, inaccurate data and that is exposing them – and their customers – to an unacceptable level of risk.” — Dominic Edmunds, PlanetWatchers CEO

NEW YORK, NY, US, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlanetWatchers, the leading insurtech using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to support the crop insurance industry, today announced the publication of a new analysis that finds up to $2.6 billion in 2022 crop insurance premiums at risk due to imprecise acreage reporting. The new report, tracks 50 million acres of cropland across the U.S., comparing data for the last six years on planting dates, crop type and total acreage reported through the annual USDA crop acreage report against data collected via SAR imagery. It finds up to 26% variation between the USDA data and the SAR data.

Each year, roughly $10 billion in crop insurance premiums are written to help the nation’s farmers and ranchers protect over 460 million acres from the effects of destructive weather, disease, drought, fire, flooding, insects and wild swings in commodity prices. These premiums are based on data on planting date, crop type and total acreage provided by agricultural producers to the USDA in their annual crop acreage reports. These USDA reports are based largely on farmers’ notes relayed through local Farm Service Agency offices and are often subject to errors, vagaries and inaccuracies. The USDA deadline for 2022 crop acreage report filing is July 15.

“By comparing six years’ worth of data on self-reported crop acreage reports with highly detailed, SAR images of that same cropland over that same time period, we’re able to quantify the lack of precision in current industry standard data sets,” said Dominic Edmunds, PlanetWatchers CEO. “The fact is, insurers are writing upwards of $10 billion a year in new premiums based on incomplete, inaccurate data and that is exposing them – and their producer customers – to an unacceptable level of risk.”

Following are the key findings in the analysis:

• Inaccuracies observed in planting date, crop type and total acres planted: Over a six-year period, the research finds upward of 26% variation in accuracy on crop planting dates, 11% variation in total planted acres and 9% variation in crop classifications.

• $2.6 billion in crop insurance premiums at risk: Approximately $10 billion in crop insurance premiums are written every year. With 26% of that premium subject to inaccuracies, roughly $2.6 billion in annual crop insurance premiums ($27 billion in liability) are at risk this year.

PlanetWatchers was able to conduct this analysis using SAR data originally developed by the military intelligence community to create high resolution, two- or three-dimensional representations of the Earth’s surface. By remotely capturing the detailed physical properties of wide expanses of cropland day or night and under any weather conditions, the SAR data is paired with advanced technologies of machine learning and algorithmic analysis to provide the most accurate representation of crop data available today.

