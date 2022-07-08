Next-Gen Platform Launched To Empower Cancer Patients
Introducing XpertPatient.com. Unlike any other website, XpertPatient has been purposely designed to empower newly diagnosed cancer patients and their caregivers.
XpertPatient.com is an unprecedented site personalizing support for newly diagnosed cancer patients, including comparing their FDA-approved treatment optionsCHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XpertPatient.com, an unprecedented support platform, has been intricately designed to empower cancer patients to better collaborate with their doctors, an approach proven time and again to help achieve better treatment results*.
This year alone, almost 2 million people in the US will receive a cancer diagnosis, but more than half of them won’t feel confident having treatment option conversations with their doctors. Financial concerns plague starting and staying on treatment, while approximately 80% of financial support made available by pharmaceutical companies isn’t used. XpertPatient is on a mission to change that.
Unlike any other platform, XpertPatient delivers a personalized website experience that enables each visitor to:
1. Better understand their specific cancer diagnosis,
2. Compare NCCN recommended, FDA-approved treatment options,
3. Prepare for upcoming doctor appointments.
To help fund the much-needed advancement of patient support, XpertPatient is offering select brands and advocacy groups hyper-targeted, sponsorship opportunities on XpertPatient.com.
“Unfortunately, today everyone has a cancer story to tell”, says Risa Arin, Founder and CEO. “But with those stories comes knowledge to share and a desire to give back. At XpertPatient, we’re coupling those very real-life learnings with content from leading sources, providing each visitor with a website experience tailored to their cancer type and stage”.
About XpertPatient.com
100% patient focused, XpertPatient integrates leading-edge technologies, including AI, with proven customer experience design (Cx) and adult learning strategies to ensure that diagnosis and treatment information is easy to understand and share. Access to available industry and advocacy financial support is front and center.
“We can all do more. We have to do more. Please share XpertPatient.com today and help us empower tomorrow’s cancer patients,” says Risa Arin.
For media inquiries, please contact Jackie Schatell, JGS PR Group, 201-618-7444.
For sponsorship opportunities, please email partnerships@xpertpatient.com today!
What the community is saying about XpertPatient.com:
Newly Diagnosed Stage 2 Breast Cancer Patient. “Thank you XpertPatient. XpertPatient was extremely helpful when trying to understand my diagnosis, the various test result reports and to prepare questions for my oncologist and breast surgeon”.
Debra Bowler, Stage 4 Lung Cancer Thriver. “Being diagnosed with cancer is all at once scary and emotional because your mind moves to the worst-case scenario. XpertPatient takes that fear of the unknown and explains in simple language exactly what you have, your treatment options and what you can expect throughout your treatment to remove that “unknown.” It very much helps cancer patients become an active participant in their treatment and recovery.
Erica Fischer Cartlidge, Oncology NP/PA, Advanced Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist, CBCN, EBP-CH shared, “XpertPatient centralizes many high-quality resources and reputable information sources in one easy to navigate and view place for patients. Knowing what websites and information to rely on when making decisions about care can be overwhelming but this really helps simplify things with a great visual layout for patients and their caregivers."
Carolyn Ricci, Executive Director of the Global Cancer Institute. “XpertPatient provides a critical resource by delivering unbiased treatment information and discussion guides patients can use to have more substantive conversations with their care providers. Surfacing information needed to make informed decisions is a critical step to achieving the best possible outcomes”.
