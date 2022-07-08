ProHa Fitness Mirror - A New Generation of Smart Fitness Mirror

HiDong announced the launch of the new generation of smart fitness mirrors, giving a whole new personal gym experience.

HONG KONG S.A.R., July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more people are choosing to work out at home these days. HiDong announced the launch of the new generation of smart fitness mirrors, giving a whole new personal gym experience. The unprecedented appearance design and the breakthrough technology subvert the image of the thick and heavy fitness mirror that people have known before.

ProHa fitness mirror has an outstanding appearance. They made a breakthrough ultra-thin and streamlined design that can match any home style. The design of a thickness of 24mm and a weight of 22kg makes it the thinnest and lightest fitness mirror on the market. Along with the 60" ultra HD vacuum sputtering process, it can also become a luxury full-length dressing mirror when it is off.

HiDong is the first company to apply 5A mirror technology to the fitness mirror (AG anti-glare, AR anti-reflection, AF anti-fingerprint, AM anti-microbial, AS anti-shatter). The design of AM and AF allows users to touch the screen freely without worrying about leaving fingerprints.

ProHa fitness mirror provides 1-1 real instructor training and AI motion capture technology. The advanced AI technology and built-in high-performance CPU can smoothly calculate millisecond changes and give feedback without any delay. It can also recognize the 19 skeletal points of the human body and capture all the movements to make real-time action corrections.

ProHa has a large number of monthly updated fitness classes. It also provides exclusively tailored classes for users of any age and any fitness level. HiDong team cooperates with star coaches to provide users with 1-to-1 professional personal training. What’s more, ProHa can provide customized programs and healthy recipes to users to help them better achieve their fitness goals. The coaches can upload and update fitness courses to the mirror, allowing them to teach anytime, anywhere.

ProHa is an interactive fitness mirror. With somatosensory games, it can not only motivate users to exercise but also make home fitness a lot of fun at the same time. Users can work out with their friends or other users, and they can also compete with them, which greatly stimulates users' enthusiasm for fitness.

To make it accessible, ProHa fitness mirror allows users to control the mirror with a touch, a voice wake word, or even a mouse. With a simple voice “HiDong, turn on the mirror”, users can start their home fitness journey.

ProHa fitness mirror is available on Kickstarter. Users can grab the mirror at a limited 40% discount price of $899 (originally priced at $1499), with a choice between 5 colors—red, silver, rose gold, black, brown, and gray. Click the link above to go to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding page for more details on the ProHa fitness mirror.

