Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. They discussed collective efforts to mitigate the global implications of Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. The Secretary also welcomed India’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, and noted that he looked forward to India’s leadership of the G20 next year.