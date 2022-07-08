There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,026 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Marsudi
July 08, 2022, 12:19 GMT
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the margins of the G20 Ministerial in Bali, Indonesia. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for hosting the G20 Ministerial and emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership. They discussed ways the United States and Indonesia can work to increase bilateral trade and investment, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The Secretary highlighted the global impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine and efforts by the United States and Indonesia to address the humanitarian needs and protect the human rights of all of Afghanistan’s people, including its women, girls, and minorities.
