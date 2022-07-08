Documentary Grid Down, Power Up Premieres July 15th at Anthem Film Festival
The film (with post-screening panel) reveals the extreme vulnerability of America’s electrical system to dire threats
A long-term power grid down scenario is far different than a short-term interruption and could kill tens of millions of American citizens,”DALLAS , TEXAS , USA , July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Carlin joked that ending civilization would be easy. Just eliminate electricity. On Friday, July 15, a documentary showing just how close the U.S. is to a lengthy and devastating power grid interruption will premiere at 8:30 AM as part of the Anthem Libertarian Film Festival in Las Vegas. The movie, Grid Down, Power Up, masterfully walks the viewer through the types of threats, concerning incidents that have already occurred, alarming insights from experts calling for action and the sobering possible consequence of doing nothing to secure the grid system.
— David Tice
“A long-term power grid down scenario is far different than a short-term interruption and could kill tens of millions of American citizens,” notes Grid Down, Power Up Director David Tice. “American citizens are unaware of this vulnerability. But the fact is this can be fixed, and my film outlines how. We need to create a movement to inspire legislators and regulators to take immediate action.”
The Anthem Libertarian Film Festival is an off-shoot of Freedom Fest, an annual gathering featuring books, ideas and speakers. This year both events are at the Mirage Las Vegas Hotel and Casino starting Wednesday, July 13th and wrapping up on Saturday, July 16th. In 2018, Tice had a screening at Anthem of an earlier 99-minute film, The Housing Bubble, for which he was Executive Producer. The documentary, exploring the causes of the global financial crisis, took the Audience Choice Award that year. He is currently working on a follow-up called The Bigger Bubble.
The screening of the 57-minute Grid Down, Power Up documentary will be followed by a panel titled “What Will You Do When the Lights Go Out?” Speakers include: Jeffrey Hayzlett, CEO of the C-Suite Network; Command Sergeant Major Michael Mabee (US Army Ret.), author of The Civil Defense Book; Frank Gaffney, Founder/President, Center for Security Policy (CSP); Tommy Waller, Director, Infrastructure Security at the Center for Security Policy, and David Tice, Director of Grid Down, Power Up.
Besides the listed panelists (except Tice), other people shown discussing the issues in the documentary include Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House; Leon Panetta, former US Secretary of Defense; Bob Hall, Texas State Senator; Ron Johnson, Wisconsin U.S. Senator; Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security; Lieutenant Colonel Eddie K. Stamper Jr. (USAF Ret.), Joint Base San Antonio Electromagnetic Defense Initiative; Nicole Perlroth, New York Times cybersecurity reporter and best-selling author (This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends); Ted Koppel, American broadcast journalist; among others. Clips of comedian George Carlin’s “world without electricity” routine are part of the opening of the film. Grid Down, Power Up is well narrated by actor Dennis Quaid.
As the film shows in various ways, the problem is known in certain circles, and has been known for some time – without protective steps being taken. But it strikes hopeful notes when identifying the obstacles (including many electric power companies being unwilling to address the grid’s vulnerability, but some are) as well as solutions (such as establishing a government official responsible for the grid’s security, plus citizen involvement).
“All of us need to understand what’s at stake here,” says Dennis Quaid in Grid Down, Power Up, “so we can get involved and push for action for our civilian grid to be protected from all threats.”
GET TICKETS: Admission to the film festival is free to Freedom Fest attendees. For those only attending the Anthem Libertarian Film Festival, tickets are available for the entire series ($149), one day ($49) or for a single screening ($10). More here.
GET INVOLVED: The film is calling for citizen involvement to get our grid protected. Write to your representatives to show your concern. After the July 15th Las Vegas Premiere of Grid Down, Power Up, the general public will be able to view the film at the GridDownPowerUp.com website. Also, visit the site to get further informed on the issues and the solutions.
