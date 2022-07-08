The Wolf of Wholesaling Set to Launch Lending Platform & RE Wholesaling Academy

Real Estate Investor Unveils Learning and Lending Opportunities for Enthusiasts

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of Real Estate, particularly as it relates to wholesaling, has been undeservedly below the radar. Many real estate enthusiasts - especially prospective investors - are financially incapable of venturing into this world to fulfill their dreams of wholesaling properties and receiving loans while at it. This is why Bruce Alston, founder of Alston Partners LLC and Wall Street West, has decided to initiate a lending platform called Pluggster and an educational institution called RE Wholesaling Academy for real estate investors.

Bruce Alston is set to revolutionize and impact the future of real estate and wholesale. The successful entrepreneur has taken the initiative to launch a lending platform that relatively disadvantaged investors can leverage. This platform allows individuals to apply for real estate funding with private lenders.

Additionally, this successful businessman, who has wholesaled over 1300 properties in 19 years, has also initiated the launching of RE Wholesaling Academy. The Academy's mission is to teach individuals how to wholesale properties with very little money. The courses will be disseminated through a video library and online meetings with Bruce Alston and his team.

Alston, aka the Wolf of Wholesaling, enunciates his vision for his newfound lending platform. In his words, "Timing is everything in real estate, and having access to quick capital is essential to real estate investors. By providing a one-stop marketplace for lenders and investors to connect, our goal is to become the best private lending broker platform for small to midsize investors."

Pluggster & RE Wholesaling Academy are both set for their official debut in July 2022. They will become fully operational under the newly formed entity, RE Wholesaling Daily.

Media Contact

Website: Brucealston.com



Bruce Alston Owner RE Wholesaling Daily info (at) rewholesalingdaily.com