Mercedes-Benz Vietnam recalls two models for faulty brake booster


VIETNAM, July 8 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Authority (VCCA) has announced that it received a notice from Mercedes-Benz Vietnam for a recall.

Under the notice, Mercedes-Benz Vietnam (MBV) announced that ML-Class (type number 164) and R-Class (type class 251) manufactured from 2004 to 2015 would be recalled for inspection.

The recall programme started on June 30 and is expected to run until December 31, 2027. Inspection and brake booster replacement is free of charge and takes approximately three hours for each car.

According to the notice, the total number of affected vehicles is 76 units. Inspection and replacement of brake boosters for affected cars will be implemented at the authorised dealer/service workshop of Mercedes-Benz Vietnam nationwide.

It is said that the cover of the brake booster may leak due to corrosion in the joint area after prolonged use and with extensive exposure.

In this case, the brake assistance is reduced, resulting in the need to increase the brake pedal force more to decelerate the vehicle. This may be accompanied by hissing or air intake noises when the brake is applied.

In some cases, severe leak corrosion can lead to damage to the mechanical mechanism inside the brake booster during heavy braking.

In some very rare cases, it will not be possible to decelerate the vehicle through the brakes. Therefore, there is a risk of an accident.

Mercedes Benz Vietnam Co., Ltd. recommends that consumers quickly bring their cars to the nearest authorised dealers for inspection and standard repair or visit its official website for support. — VNS

