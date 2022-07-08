Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market worth $2.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report “Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market by Type (Reactant and Feedstock), End-use industries (Chemicals, Electronics, Pharmaceutical, and Agrochemical), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Europe, MEA and South America) - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the DMF market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027. Growing demand in automotive and electronics market provide opportunities to increase the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129340374



Browse in-depth TOC on “Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market”

261 – Tables

38 – Figures

205 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dimethylformamide-market-129340374.html



Electronics is the fastest-growing segment of the overall DMF market.

For manufacturing wire enamel, condensed polyesteramide in the melted form is used, which is prepared by dissolving polyester resins in an organic solvent. In this process, many organic solvents are considered, but mostly DMF is used to make wire enamels. Similarly, DMF is used to dissolve the catalyst in epoxy laminated printed circuit boards. China is one of the largest producers of PCB boards. Huge demand from the electronics industry from China, Japan, South Korea, India, and other Asia Pacific countries is driving the use of DMF.

China is the largest DMF market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

According to Statista, the revenue generated from the appliances industry of the country is supposed to witness an annual growth rate of 9.4% between 2020 and 2024 and will amount to USD 70,388 million by 2024. The standard of living and purchasing power of its population are increasing rapidly which makes the appliances industry strong. It supports the strong development of foreign and Chinese brands. This growth of the appliances industry in the country is increasing the use of DMF.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=129340374



Key Players profiled in Dimethylformamide Market / DMF market report:

Shandong Hualu Hengsheng (China),

Jiutian Chemical Group Limited (Singapore),

Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China),

Shaanxi Xinghua Chemistry (China), and

Shandong Jinmei Riyue Chemical Co., Ltd. (China).

Jiutian Chemical Group Limited is a specialist in the fine chemical industry. It manufactures and produces DMF, methylamine, sodium hydrosulfite, and Dimethylacetamide (DMAC). It is also involved in the processing and sale of consumable carbon dioxide, oxygen-18, and deuterium-depleted water. It is one of the leading players in the DMF market globally. The company has successfully used available local resources to cater to the local as well as the global market. Also, the Singapore government has increased the investments in infrastructure to facilitate and improve the business environment, which has been accessed by the organization to drive growth.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=129340374



Shaanxi Xinghua Chemistry Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemical products such as ammonium nitrate, porous ammonium nitrate, compounded fertilizers, nitric acid, and carbon-based iron powders. It is a well-established chemical manufacturer in China that accounts for the major share of the DMF market in Asia Pacific. The company has become the largest production base of ammonium nitrate, and its product sales have covered 25 provinces and autonomous regions.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html



Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, PU, Vinyl, Fluoropolymer, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural (Residential, Non-residential), Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-coating-market-156661838.html



About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com