Semiconductor Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 50.6 Bn by 2032, Amid Rising Demand from Consumer Electronics Sector – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States is expected to account for 16% of the North America semiconductor packaging market share by 2032. Increasing demand from the automotive sector. Semiconductors Packaging are used in a variety of components in automobiles, such as airbag sensors, ABS brakes, and navigation systems

Semiconductor packaging is widely used in electronic devices as it plays the role of mediator between substances. Semiconductor packaging performs a crucial function in defensive IC chips as it encircles the surroundings and makes sure that the chip is mount on revealed wiring boards.

Rising demand for innovative digital gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables will spur demand for semiconductor packaging. In addition to this, increasing integration of semiconductors in autonomous and electric vehicles will continue boosting sales in the automotive sector over the forecast period.

Semiconductor packaging is widely used in the aerospace and defence industry as well. It is used for data processing units and aircraft guidance control assemblies in the aerospace industry.

The defence sector uses semiconductor chips for the missile defence system. Also, advanced fighter planes require a high amount of semiconductor packaging in them. The aviation industry is also utilising semiconductors for applications in boarding, checking, and immigration. This is anticipated to augment the sales of semiconductor packaging over the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for plastic semiconductor packaging, along with expansion in the electronics sector across emerging economies will fuel the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material type, sales in the plastic segment will account for 42% of the total market share in 2022.

In terms of end use industry, the consumer electronics segment will offer an incremental opportunity of around US$ 12.1 Bn.

The U.S. is expected to account for 16% of the North America semiconductor packaging market share by 2032.

The India semiconductor packaging market will offer an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1.7 Bn.

Competition Landscape

Amkor Technology, ASE Group, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments, Fujitsu Limited, and Powertech Technology, Inc. are the key players operating in the semiconductor packaging market. Some of the other noticeable players in the global semiconductor packaging market include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, FlipChip International LLC, HANA Micron Inc., ISI - Interconnect Systems, Veeco Instruments Inc, Signetics, Broadcom Inc., and STMicroelectronics NV are some of the leading players operating in the global semiconductor packaging market. The key players in tier 1 hold around 20-25% of the global semiconductor packaging market.

Semiconductor Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global semiconductor packaging market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections for the semiconductor packaging based on the material (plastic, ceramic and metal), technology (grid-array, small outline packaging, flat no-leads package, and dual in-line packaging), and end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense) across seven regions.

Semiconductor Packaging Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Ceramic

Metal





By Technology:

Grid-array

Small Outline Packaging

Flat No-leads Package

Dual In-line Packaging

By End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defence

