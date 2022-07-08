Anna Farrell Swiss Shampoo has struck gold with her new natural shampoo

Anna Farrell Gold Particle Swiss Shampoo Exclusive ingredients, exciting hair benefits - Anna Farrell Gold Particle Shampoo

Tiny particles of gold in shampoo, when combined with essential oils and herbs can be a game changer, leading to healthier, shinier and more radiant hair.

Natural colloidal gold changes the shampoo game. It increases and accelerates the benefits of our essential oils, herbs and flowers leaving your hair shinier, healthier and enviable.” — Anna Farrell Switzerland

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss beauty entrepreneur Anna Farrell, shares with us a little about her "secret sauce" - Colloidal Gold. For those who have yet to hear about this successful young entrepreneur, Anna Farrell started an exclusive limited edition natural shampoo company in Switzerland, where she has created a luxurious gold particle shampoo.

Yes, that is correct: gold particles. Women are flocking to her website to own a bottle of her all natural shampoo which contains ingredients benefiting hair and scalp health. She explains, “let’s face it, we wash our hair at least every other day. The reason we do this is because we feel more confident about our appearance, when our hair looks amazing. If we’re doing anything this often, we really should make sure we’re doing it right.” “Doing it right” means adding very costly ingredients like colloidal gold, avocado oil, and flowers.

Much research* shows that gold increases the benefits of essential oils and herbs in that their nourishing properties penetrate deeper into your scalp, leaving it smelling amazing while contributing to faster and healthier hair growth. One can’t help but mention that the golden shine her shampoo leaves behind, is causing quite a stir among Instagram beauty experts and influencers.

During my research for this article I learned a startling fact: Over 90% of commercial shampoos contain chemicals like sulphates**? They are so harmful that they actually remove the protein from your hair and dry out your scalp. Also, in order to maximise their profits, big shampoo companies don’t use beneficial essential oils in their products, which are needed to nourish your scalp and hair.

Beauty customers are becoming more savvy and demand that the products they use are natural, beneficial and healthy. “Customers are telling us how much they love the way our shampoo smells, how luxurious it lathers when they wash their hair, and how much they see the benefits from our use of essential oils and real gold in our formula”

“Since we produce only small batch shampoos, they are all limited editions. My only regret is that we can’t help more women to experience the benefits of shinier healthier hair that our shampoo offers.” This small Swiss beauty company has struck gold, and we look forward to hearing about their future plans. We will stay in touch with Anna and keep you all posted.

Visit annafarrell.me to learn more

