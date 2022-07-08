Global Bathroom Products Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Submit Release
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bathroom Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bathroom products market size is expected to grow from $85.81 billion in 2021 to $97.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The global bathroom product market size is expected to grow to $138.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. An increase in urbanization across the globe is expected to increase the demand for bathroom products market in the coming years.

The bathroom products market consists of sales of bathroom products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are specifically designed for use in the bathroom. The bathroom products are the items that are specifically designed for use in a bathroom.

Global Bathroom Products Market Trends
Bathroom product companies are increasingly investing in smart products to improve productivity and customer satisfaction. These smart products are equipped with sensors, cameras, and voice control. This allows the end-users to customize their bathroom experiences. Leading companies such as Kohler, TOTO, and Roca Sanitario are continuously releasing new smart models such as smart vanity mirrors, smart toilets, and other smart products.

Global Bathroom Products Market Segments
The global bathroom products market is segmented:
By Type: Bathroom Basin, Bathroom Furniture, Bathroom Accessories
By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
By Application: Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Others
By Geography: The global bathroom products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

