The omni-getaway, the new travel format that is revolutionizing the tourism industry
The Spanish OTA Evadium, pioneer in thematic getaways is revolutionizing the tourism industry with a new travel format of an all-in-one single purchase”MADRID, SPAIN, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guided by its experience with thousands of clients for 16 years in a sector as diverse and special as getaways, the Spanish online travel agency Evadium wanted to reach much further to offer a new ‘all-in-one’ travel format in which, in a single purchase, the user can book all the necessary services –accomodation, activities, car rental, flights and/or insurance– in a fast, simple and secure way.
— Evadium
Its new website, which launches a powerful technology with which Evadium pursues to be at the forefront of the tourism industry, thus consolidating the travel format that it invented in 2006, the thematic getaway, evolving it into a new dimension: the omni-getaway.
This improvement represents a significant leap in quality in the user experience, with the web now being much easier, more intuitive and adapted to any type of device. It allows more specific searches – such as a specific activity in any part of Spain – to carefully designed comfortable travel packages, including, of course, the organization of a tailor-made trip.
One of the great novelties is that its powerful search engine allows to explore and close the sale in a single purchase process, not only of activities in the chosen destination – guided tours, visits to wineries, restaurant reservations-, but also of train or plane tickets, car rentals or travel insurances.
With its new technology, Evadium figures out a revolutionary travel format, the omni-getaway, in which the user can create completely tailor-made travel packages at the same time of purchase.
Evadium thus makes available to users the largest offer of themed getaways on the market, covering destinations not only throughout Spain but also in other surrounding countries. In addition, the flexibility of its new and powerful booking system allows the traditionally short duration of the getaway travel format to be extended to more extensive vacations, expanding the new concept of the omni-getaway.
In a market such as the tourism industry, leaded by large corporations, Evadium continues to focus on specialization in a section as versatile as getaways, improving its value proposition to make the search and booking process not only easier and faster, but much more satisfactory the final result of the trip, which will provide that extra quality plus capable of turning a well-rounded experience into an unforgettable trip.
