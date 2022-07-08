General Crop Farming Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global General Crop Farming Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the general crop farming market share is expected to grow to $546.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%. According to the general crop farming industry overview, implementing microbe-enhanced seeds, boost crop production and increases profitability with its ability to produce crops in drought conditions.

The general crop farming market consists of sales of general crop farming products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce general crops, hay and grass seeds, tobacco, cotton, shelled groundnuts, sugarcane, sugar beet, fiber crops, tea, coffee, rubber, and other general crops. This market excludes processed general crops such as smoking tobacco products, refined sugar, and other processed general crop products. This market also excludes the proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the general crops for further processing.

Global General Crop Farming Market Trends

Implementing microbe-enhanced seeds, boost crop production and increases profitability with its ability to produce crops in drought conditions. The microbes function similarly to beneficial bacteria in the human intestine and are found on the surface of the plant and in plant tissue. This treatment for cotton seeds utilizes beneficial microbes that live in plants to produce a cotton plant without genetic modification. The microbe-enhanced cotton, developed by Indigo agriculture is already implemented on 50,000 acres spread across five different states in the southern part of the USA. Monsanto is another agriculture company that has released many microbial products.

Global General Crop Farming Market Segments

The global general crop farming market is segmented:

By Type: Tobacco Farming, Sugar Beet Farming, Sugarcane Farming, Cotton Farming, Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming

By Application: Food and Beverages, Fodder

By Farming Process: Organic General Crop Farming, Traditional Farming

By Geography: The global general crop farming market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides general crop farming market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the general crop farming global market, general crop farming market share, general crop farming market segments and geographies, general crop farming market players, general crop farming market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The general crop farming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Associated British Foods plc, Sinochem International Corporation, Grupo Amaggi, Batu Kawan Berhad, Syngenta AG, KWS Saat SE, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co. Ltd., Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, and Seed Co Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

