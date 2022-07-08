TAIWAN, July 8 - President Tsai meets US delegation led by Senator Rick Scott

On the morning of July 8, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by US Senator Rick Scott. In remarks, President Tsai stated that Senator Scott was the first member of the US Congress to visit the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, demonstrating the spirit of solidarity and mutual support shared by democratic partners. The president also thanked Senator Scott for his contributions to advancing Taiwan's security as well as Taiwan-US economic relations, and expressed hope for an even stronger and closer bilateral partnership.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Senator Scott, this is your first visit to Taiwan. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend a very warm welcome to you. Senator Scott has long supported Taiwan. This year, during a visit to Lithuania, he made a special visit to the Taiwanese Representative Office. In doing so, Senator Scott not only became the first member of the US Congress to visit our Representative Office in Lithuania, but also demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and support that exists among democratic partners.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Senator Scott for introducing bills, both last year and this year, concerning Taiwan's security. Taiwan will continue to work closely with the US to jointly safeguard the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. In recent years, such global changes and challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic, the expansion of authoritarianism, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year have shown us the need for democratic partners to deepen cooperation.

I also want to thank Senator Scott for his efforts in strengthening Taiwan-US trade relations. In May, he cosigned a letter to President Biden in support of Taiwan's inclusion in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Just last month, we launched and held the inaugural meeting of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-century Trade. We are working together to map out a clearer pathway to negotiating and signing a Taiwan-US trade agreement.

At the end of last month, Taiwan sent the largest business delegation to the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, DC. The delegation also visited a number of states to seek out further investment opportunities. We believe that these interactions will continue to bolster the foundations of Taiwan-US cooperation.

In closing, I thank you all again for visiting Taiwan. With the support of Senator Scott, I look forward to an even stronger and closer partnership between Taiwan and the US.

The following is a transcript of Senator Scott's remarks:

First off, President Tsai, it's a real honor to be here. I've always admired the people of Taiwan for their resilience, their business acumen, their hard work, and their dedication to the principles of freedom.

As a businessman and as a prior governor of the state of Florida, I think building our trade relationship is very important to make sure that people in my country and people in Taiwan have the opportunity to live a prosperous life. And I want to thank you and your administration for your dedication to economic development, both here and abroad. As a member of the [US Senate] Commerce Committee, I'm here to listen. I'm here to listen to you, [to] listen to your business leaders for ways that we can increase trade.

As a member of the [US Senate] Armed Services Committee, and as a dedicated American and senator from the great state of Florida, I'm absolutely committed to the freedoms and security of Taiwan and the citizens of Taiwan. When you look at the actions of Russia, and you look at the actions of the leadership in communist China, you know that we have to continue to work together to make sure Taiwan can defend their freedoms. And the United States and all freedom-loving countries in the world will work together to make sure that Taiwan has the opportunity to decide their future, [and] not have it decided by some foreigner.

In my travel plans right now, I've been to South Korea, I've been to Japan, and now I've had the opportunity to come to Taiwan. And the goal in all three places [is] the same. I believe that each of these different societies should have the opportunity to live the way they want to live – with freedom, with great prosperity – and I want to do everything I can, and I know every citizen of the United States wants to do the same thing. Thank you again for the opportunity to be here.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Sandra Oudkirk. Also in attendance at the meeting was National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄).