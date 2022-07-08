Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hot-melt-based adhesives market size is expected to grow from $14.14 billion in 2021 to $15.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The global hot-melt-based adhesive market size is expected to grow to $22.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The increasing demand for hot-melt polyurethane adhesives will drive the hot melt adhesives market.

The hot-melt-based adhesives market consists of sales of hot-melt-based adhesives. Hot-melt-based adhesives are known as hot glue, a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is heated to create a melt before applying to the surface and is designed to be melted in an electric hot glue gun.

Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Trends

Many hot melt-based adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real-time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Segments

The global hot-melt-based adhesives market is segmented:

By Type: Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers, Polyolefins, Polyamide, Other Resin Types

By Application: Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture and Woodwork, Bookbinding, Others

By End-User: Building and Construction, Packaging, Transportation, Electrical and Electronic Appliances, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global hot-melt-based adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Jowat Se, Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc., DowDuPont, Costchem SRL, American Chemical Inc., Bostik Inc., Huntsman Corp., Beardow & Adams Ltd., and Hexcel Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

