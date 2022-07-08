Jenkins Sunshine Farm, LLC, Launches All-Natural, Reusable Cotton Balls to Make Skin Care a Breeze
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenkins Sunshine Farm, LLC, a company that produces all-natural beauty and healthy living products, has recently launched new reusable cotton balls for skincare enthusiasts looking for natural skin care products. The product is available in three sets of variations: a set of 7 that is available with and without a washable laundry pouch and a set of 14 that comes with a washable pouch. The set of 7 consists of five soft and two scrubby reusable cotton balls, while the set of 14 includes ten soft and four scrubby reusable cotton balls. The soft cotton balls are made of 100% organic cotton yarn, while the scrubby ones are made of recycled cotton yarn. Each cotton ball measures 1.5 inches in diameter and is perfect for people looking for an organic alternative to skincare product applicators.
Each cotton ball is made of a thick yarn woven tightly to create a dense and firm finish. This dense texture prevents the cotton balls from absorbing excessive amounts of the skincare product, helping eliminate waste and overuse. Much like other cotton fabrics, the products become softer, smoother, and more comfortable to touch after repeated usage and washing. The manufacturer recommends washing them after every use to maintain hygiene and prevent the formation of bacteria.
One of the biggest benefits of these cotton balls is that they are mild and easy on the skin. Made of 100% organic cotton, they have much lower risks of causing allergic reactions and irritation to the skin. They are safe for use even for people with sensitive skin.
The cotton balls can either be hand washed or machine washed, and the handy little laundry pouch is perfect for collecting the used cotton balls and then tossing them into the washer and dryer before using them again. This ensures they don't get lost in the load. The cotton balls can be tumble-dried. And once completely dry, they are ready for use again.
Speaking about the effort they put in to make the products, the company co-owner Lisa Jenkins said, “Like all other products we create, these fluffy little babies were hand-made in a small facility on our farm. We hope everyone who buys them has a good experience using them.”
About Jenkins Sunshine Farm, LLC: Jenkins Sunshine Farm, LLC, is a company that produces all-natural beauty and healthy living products. It labels all its products under the brand name of Sunshine Farm.
Media contact:
About Jenkins Sunshine Farm, LLC: Jenkins Sunshine Farm, LLC, is a company that produces all-natural beauty and healthy living products. It labels all its products under the brand name of Sunshine Farm.
