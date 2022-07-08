The Metal Matrix Composite Market Growth To See Substantial Impact From Powder Metallurgy Demand

Metal Matrix Composite Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powder metallurgy is the most widely used technology to manufacture metal matrix composites. According to the TBRC estimates, powder metallurgy technology contributed a revenue share of 44.8% in the overall market in 2020. This high demand is attributed to increased adoption of hot pressing, ball mill mixing, extrusion, and vacuum pressing technology to manufacture metal matrix composite. Additionally, its compatibility with various materials and the increasing demand for powder metallurgically produced MMC products from industries, such as aerospace and ground transportations, are expected to drive the MMC market in powder metallurgy production technology. Thus, increased demand of powder metallurgy will drive the metal matrix composite industry growth during the forecast period.

Growing technological advancements are shaping the metal matrix composite market. According to the metal matrix composite industry overview, major institutes and companies are focusing on projects involving advanced composite materials for the automotive and aerospace industries. Compared with the conventional processes such as casting and powder metallurgy, aluminum alloy-based metal matrix composites (AMMCs) processed by additive manufacturing show a significant difference between microstructure and properties.

The metal matrix composite market size is expected to grow from $455.34 million in 2020 to $649.33 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.38%. The metal matrix composite market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2025 and reach $905.15 million in 2030.

Major players covered in the global metal matrix composite industry are Materion Corporation, CPS Technologies Corporation, CeramTec, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, DWA Aluminum Composites USA.

TBRC’s metal matrix composite market segmentation is divided by matrix type into aluminum MMC, magnesium MMC, copper MMC, super alloys MMC, others, by production technology into liquid metal infiltration, powder metallurgy, casting, deposition techniques, by end-use industry into automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, industrial, others.

