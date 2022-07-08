Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Functional Food Ingredients Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the functional food ingredients market size is expected to grow to $137.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products is expected to contribute to the functional food ingredients market growth.

The functional food ingredients market consists of sales of functional food ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are bioactive compounds or ingredients used in manufacturing functional food products. Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, hydrocolloids, prebiotics, amino acids, plant extracts, and carotenoids are some examples of functional food ingredients. The ingredients in functional foods provide health benefits, and some of them include supplements or other additives.

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends

According to the functional food ingredients market research, collaborations and partnerships are shaping the market. Major companies are focused on partnering or collaborating with other companies to develop innovative solutions which is one of the key functional food ingredients industry trends gaining popularity. For instance, Cargill, a US-based food company, and Renmatix, a US-based plant ingredient innovations company, signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to explore a novel approach for making functional food ingredients from unutilized plants material. This agreement was to manufacture highly functional food ingredients. The companies will use Renmatix’s Plantrose Process, which is a proprietary water-based technology, and Cargill’s preferred feedstocks.

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Segments

The global functional food ingredients market is segmented:

By Type: Probiotics and Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Others

By Source: Natural Synthetic

By Application: Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery and Confectionery, Others

By Geography: The global functional food ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides functional food ingredients market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the functional food ingredients market, functional food ingredients global market share, functional food ingredients global market segments and geographies, functional food ingredients global market players, functional food ingredients market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The functional food ingredients global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill, BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Nestle, Fuerst Day Lawson, Ashland, A&B Ingredients, and Royal Cosun.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

