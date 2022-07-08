Strategies For Global Paints And Coatings Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the paints and coatings market size is expected to grow to $311.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. According to the paints and coatings industry research, the growth in end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The paints and coatings market consists of the sales of paints and coating by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that mix pigments, solvents, and binders into paints and other coatings, such as stains, varnishes, lacquers, enamels, shellacs, and water-repellent coatings for concrete and masonry, and/or produce allied paint products, such as putties, paint, and varnish removers, paintbrush cleaners, and frit.

Global Paints And Coatings Market Trends

Paints and coatings market trends include biocides being used in paints to enhance their longevity and to maintain their quality. Biocide additives have been designed to protect paints from getting damaged during storage or to keep fungi and algae from growing on the applied paints. The market for biocides in paints will continue to grow due to the switch from solvent-based to water-based paints as they are not hazardous for human health and the environment, and minimize fungally and algae growth. However, the replacement of traditional biocides based on chlorine and formaldehyde with environmentally friendly biocides adds to the costs of paint production. For instance, some of the major companies using biocide in paint manufacturing include The Dow Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, BASF SE, Thor Group, and AkzoNobel N.V.

Global Paints And Coatings Market Segments

The global paints and coatings market is segmented:

By Type: Water Borne Coatings, Solvent Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, Others

By Application: Architectural, Automotive, Wood, Packaging, Aerospace, Others

By Type of Resin: Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyesters, Epoxy, Alkyd, Others

By Performance Range: Commodity Coating Range, Engineering Coating Range, High-Performance Coating Range

By Geography: The global paints and coatings market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sherwin Williams Co, PPG Industries Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co ltd, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Asian Paints Limited, RPM International Inc, and Arkema SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

