Noizbloc signs Global Distribution Deal with Sony Music's The Orchard
Our Mission
We love Music and we believe in cultural biodiversity. Our Mission is to create a new way of doing business based on trust, engagement and innovation, empowering our partners with cutting edge technology and personalized attention and services. We are in a process of continuous improvement and investigation to offer advanced solutions for today´s needs. We want to become an agent of positive change for the music industry and society through a business model based on efficiency, transparency, and and a group of talented profesionals at your service.
OUR SERVICES
Digital and Physical Distribution, Label Services including Marketing and Promotion, Market Inteligence and Global Strategies, Management and Payment of Royalties, Management of Publishing and Neighboring Rights, Synchronization Licenses and Video Network.
Noizbloc has developed one of the most advanced technological tools in the market to give our partners efficient and transparent control of their content. Our user friendly online platform also provides a daily reporting and a monthly payment system.
Great world music artists working with Noizbloc.
Deri Lorus
The Madras Tribune
