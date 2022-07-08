Global Chemicals Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the chemicals market size is expected to grow to $6.37 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Interest rates were low in most developed countries during this period, this positively impacted the market growth.

The chemicals market consists of the sales of chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce chemicals based on the transformation of organic and inorganic raw materials by a chemical process and the formulation of products (but excluding beneficiating of mining output, refining of crude petroleum, manufacturing of aluminum oxide, primary metal manufacturing, beverage distilling, tobacco manufacturing). The chemicals industry establishments produce a variety of chemical products by processing raw materials such as air, water, natural gas, oil, metals, and minerals.

Global Chemicals Market Trends

Chemical companies are increasingly adopting sustainable and eco-friendly processes to eliminate the negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment which is a key trend shaping the chemicals industry outlook. Evolution in technology and chemical sciences enabled chemical companies to utilize alternative fuels to produce chemical products. They are using naturally available carbon dioxide to produce fuels, industrial products, and other substances. For instance, Akzo Nobel N.V a chemicals and coatings giant is planning to make a seven-figure investment into Green Lizard Technologies’ patented process to make surfactants from plants rather than from oils.

Global Chemicals Market Segments

The global chemicals market is segmented:

By Type: General Chemical Product, Printing Inks, Toiletries, Soap and Cleaning Compounds, Adhesives, Paints and Coatings, Pesticide and Other Agricultural Chemicals, Chemical Fertilizers, Synthetic Rubber and Fibers, Plastic Material and Resins, Ethyl Alcohol and Other Basic Organic Chemical, Other Basic Inorganic Chemical, Synthetic Dye and Pigment, Industrial Gas, Petrochemicals

By Type of Intermediate Chemicals: Methanol, Ethylene Oxide, Propylene Oxide

By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Construction, Paints and Dyes, Oil and Gas, Rubber Chemicals, Surfactants, Personal Care, Others

By Geography: The global chemicals market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chemicals market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global chemicals market, chemicals market share, chemicals market segments and geographies, chemicals market players, chemicals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The chemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: JXTG Holdings Inc, Sinopec Limited, BASF SE, Procter & Gamble, Unilever plc, L'Oreal SA, Dow Inc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, and Guardian Industries, LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

