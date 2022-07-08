Mohammed VI Perinatal Clinic Reflects 'Strength, Exemplary Nature' of Moroccan-Malian Relations (Malian PM)

MOROCCO, July 8 - The Mohammed VI Perinatal Clinic reflects the strength of ties, the excellence and the exemplary nature of relations uniting Morocco and Mali, as well as the two brotherly peoples, Malian Prime Minister, Choguel Kokalla Maiga, said on Thursday.

"Allow me to pay a vibrant tribute to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and Colonel Assimi Goïta, President of the Transition, who are working to strengthen bilateral cooperation and ties of fraternal friendship between Mali and Morocco, two brotherly and friendly countries, united by centuries-old ties," said Choguel Kokalla Maïga, who chaired the official launch ceremony of Mohammed VI Perinatal Clinic's activities, in the presence of Morocco's ambassador to Mali, Driss Isbayene and members of the Malian government.

The Malian PM noted that this ceremony is also of great importance for "our health system, because it marks the official launch of the activities of the Mohammed VI Perinatal Clinic of Bamako, a result of the fruitful cooperation between Morocco and Mali."

He also expressed on behalf of Assimi Goïta, the government and the entire Malian population, his sincere thanks to HM King Mohammed VI, the Mohammed VI Foundation for Sustainable Development, and the Moroccan people for this noble gesture which embodies the beautiful spirit of South-South cooperation.

"Bamako's Mohammed VI Perinatal Clinic is a specialized health facility, entirely built and equipped by Morocco to the tune of more than 9,900,000,000 CFA francs and offered to our country for a symbolic franc, by notarized deed dated September 21, 2020," Kokalla Maiga said.

With an area of nearly 8,000 m2, the structure has a capacity of seventy-four (74) beds divided between women and children and an ultra-modern technical platform, he added.

"Its mission is to ensure antenatal diagnosis, care of women with high-risk pregnancies and monitoring of children until the age of five (5) years," the Malian PM explained.

This building will strengthen the health care offer, as well as the health capacities of Mali, especially since it aims to contribute to the implementation of national health policy in the field of maternal, child and newborn health.

The clinic will also contribute to the initial and ongoing training of health professionals in maternal, newborn and child health.

Through its capabilities, the Mohammed VI Perinatal Clinic in Bamako will contribute to the management of heavy care needs, resuscitation for mothers and newborns, including very premature babies, Kokalla Maiga added.

MAP 07 July 2022