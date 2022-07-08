Submit Release
Morocco, Uganda Discuss Ways to Bolster Cooperation in Agriculture and Fisheries

MOROCCO, July 8 - Ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and fisheries were the focus of talks, Thursday in Rabat, between Morocco's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forestry, Mohammed Sadiki, and Uganda's Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija.

On this occasion, the two sides discussed ways to promote cooperation in the agricultural sector, including aspects relating to innovation and the exchange of expertise.

In a statement to MAP following this meeting, Sadiki stressed the importance of giving new impetus to bilateral relations, noting that the main objective of this meeting was to highlight the various issues of common interest, including agriculture, fisheries and forests.

The talks also focused on the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, he added, highlighting, in this sense, the dynamics of the Kingdom in consolidating South-South cooperation under the High Guidance of HM King Mohammed VI.

Recalling the close relations between Morocco and Uganda, Sadiki highlighted Morocco's great potential in fisheries, citing the example of the Halieutis strategy that has enabled the development of the fisheries sector and which could be beneficial to Uganda in terms of upgrading its fisheries system.

MAP 07 July 2022

