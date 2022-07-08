Submit Release
Importance of Social Support to Combat Underage Marriage Highlighted

MOROCCO, July 8 - Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Aouatif Hayar, stressed, Thursday in Rabat, the importance of social support to address the issue of underage marriage.

The government is working to address the issue of child marriage in coordination with all stakeholders while ensuring that the social component is taken into account in parallel with the legislative aspect,. Mrs Hayar told reporters at a joint press briefing with the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman Mustapha Baitas, held at the end of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Mrs. Hayar noted in this sense that her department has "undertaken significant efforts", noting that the median age for marriage on authorization increased to 17 and a half years.

The social and economic conditions of some families, especially in rural areas, are the primary cause of the aggravation of the minor marriage issue, the official observed, stressing that the government is working to support these families to improve their social conditions by empowering parents economically.

The government, she underlined, is working to develop a comprehensive vision of the situation of the elderly and to accompany them in the framework of the royal social protection project.

The main objective of this action is to take care of the elderly outside the institutions of social protection, that is to say within the families or foster families, Mrs. Hayar said.

MAP 07 July 2022

