Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the EPDM market size is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to $6.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The global EPDM market size is expected to grow to $8.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The use of ethylene propylene across various industries contributes to the growth of the ethylene-propylene market.

Want to learn more on the EPDM market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2693&type=smp

The ethylene-propylene market consists of sales of ethylene propylene and related services. Ethylene propylene is a type of synthetic rubber formed as a terpolymer of ethylene, propylene, and a diene component. It is resistant to heat and electricity and is non-reactive towards acids and alkali compounds. Industrial applications include weather-stripping and seals, glass-run channels, radiators, garden and appliance hoses, tubing, belts, electrical insulation, roofing membranes, rubber mechanical goods, plastic impact modification, thermoplastic vulcanizates, and motor oil additive applications.

Global Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Market Trends

The increasing demand for ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber produced from bio-based feedstock acts as a key trend driving the growth of the EPDM market. Renewable EPDM rubber uses raw materials such as sugar and glycerin to replace traditional feedstock such as isoprene and butadiene in synthetic rubber production to reduce greenhouse emissions and to achieve sustainability.

Global Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Market Segments

The global EPDM market is segmented:

By Product Type: Solution Polymerization, Suspension Polymerization

By Application: Automotive, Building and Construction, Plastic Modification, Lubricant Additive, Wires and Cables, Tires and Tubes

By Geography: The global EPDM market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global EPDM market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-propylene-epdm-global-market-report

Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ethylene propylene (EPDM) global market outlook, ethylene propylene (EPDM) global market analysis and forecasts market size and ethylene propylene (EPDM) market growth, EPDM global market share, EPDM market segments and geographies, ethylene propylene (EPDM) industry trends, EPDM global market players, EPDM market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The EPDM market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Johns Manville, Inc, KUMHO POLYCHEM, Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers LLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, SK Global Chemical Co Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd, and Versalis S.p.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rubber-products-global-market-report

Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastics-and-rubber-products-global-market-report

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-plastics-rubber-wood-and-textile-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/