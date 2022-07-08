Global Impact Modifiers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Impact Modifiers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Impact Modifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the impact modifiers market size is expected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2021 to $3.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The global impact modifier market size is expected to grow to $5.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The increase in demand for impact modifiers in the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the impact modifiers market.

The impact modifier market consists of sales of impact resistance modifier products by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture impact modifiers. Impact modifiers are the key additives for increasing flexibility and improving durability, the toughness of plastic resins, and meeting the physical property requirements of rigid parts.

Global Impact Modifiers Market Trends

Companies in the impact modifiers market are focusing on collaboration and partnerships for product development and innovation.

Global Impact Modifiers Market Segments

By Type: AIM, ABS, MBS, CPE, EPDM, ASA, Others

By End-User: Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Others

By Application: PVC, Engineering Plastics, PBT, Nylon, Others

By Geography: The global impact modifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Impact Modifiers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides impact modifiers global market overviews, impact modifiers global market analysis and forecasts market size and impact modifiers global market growth, impact modifiers market share, impact modifiers global market segmentation and geographies, impact modifiers market players, impact modifiers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The impact modifiers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Impact Modifiers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Evonik Industries, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Addivant, Kaneka Corporation, Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LG Chem., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SI Group Inc., and Novista Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

