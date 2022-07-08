Strategies For Global Anti-Static Films Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the anti-static films market size is expected to grow from $532.29 million in 2021 to $564.16 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The anti-static film market is expected to grow to $672.67 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the anti-static films industry growth in the forecast period.

The anti-static films market consists of sales of anti-static films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture anti-static films that protect package components from internal static electricity generation. A single layer of non-amide polyethylene is used to create the anti-static film. These are non-corrosive films that are used to preserve static-sensitive items, such as electronic components and commodities. The film has good mechanical qualities and helps to minimize static charge in electronic components and sensitive electronic equipment.

Global Anti-Static Films Market Trends

The growing technological advancement is an emerging trend in the anti-static films market. Major players in the anti-static films sector are focusing on developing technological advancements for anti-static films to provide high-performance anti-static and corrosion inhibiting films intended for disposal in a commercial composting environment.

Global Anti-Static Films Market Segments

The global anti-static films market is segmented:

By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others

By Application: Bags and Pouches, Liners, Wraps, Tapes, Clamshells, Others

By Industry Vertical: Electronics, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global anti-static films market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anti-static films global market overviews, analyzes and anti-static films market forecast market size and growth, anti-static films global market share, anti-static films global market segments and geographies, anti-static films global market trends, anti-static films global market players, anti-static films market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Achilles Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Toray Plastics Inc., Wiman Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Blueridge Films Inc., and Unitika Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

