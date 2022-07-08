Hydrogen Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Hydrogen Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hydrogen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydrogen market size is expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2021 to $13.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The global hydrogen market size is expected to grow to $26.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.5%. New developments are taking place in healthcare with increasing emphasis on a healthier, better quality of life. This is indispensable for the cultivation and preservation of cells and tissues and is driving the demand for high-grade industrial gases.

The hydrogen market consists of sales of hydrogen and its related services for industrial and other purposes. Hydrogen is produced as a by-product of industrial chlorine production by electrolysis. Although it requires expensive technologies, hydrogen can be cooled, compressed, and purified for use in other processes on-site or sold to a customer via pipeline, cylinders, or trucks.

Global Hydrogen Market Trends

Hydrogen manufacturing companies have started adopting technology of manufacturing hydrogen from sewage. Hydrogen gas can be manufactured from sewage sludge for use in the chemicals, fertilizers, transportation, and manufacturing industries. In this process, the weight of the sewage sludge is reduced by means of dehydration followed by incineration, melting, composting, and drying. This process can be used to produce hydrogen on a large scale for supply to the manufacturing and transportation industries.

Global Hydrogen Market Segments

By Mode of Distribution: Pipeline, High-Pressure Tube Trailers, Cylinders

By Application: Chemical, Refinery, Metal Processing, Others

By End-User: Chemicals, Aerospace and Automotive, Energy, Refining, Glass, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Others

By Geography: The global hydrogen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Hydrogen Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hydrogen global market overviews, hydrogen global market analysis and forecasts market size and hydrogen market growth, hydrogen market share, hydrogen market segments and geographies, hydrogen global market players, hydrogen market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Praxair, Inc, Air Liquide S.A, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, INOX Air Products Ltd, Iwatani Corporation, Hydrogenics Corporation, Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, Nuvera Fuel Cells, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

