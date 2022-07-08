Global Refrigerants Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Refrigerants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Refrigerants Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Refrigerants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the refrigerants market size is expected to grow from $20.4 billion in 2021 to $22.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The refrigerant market is expected to grow to $30.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The increasing demand for air conditioning is expected to drive the growth of the refrigerants market in the coming years.

The refrigerants market consists of sales of refrigerants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that can be used as primary working fluids in absorption refrigeration systems or as secondary fluids to transmit thermal energy from one medium to the other. A refrigerant is a chemical blend of fluids that serves as a cooling agent in heat pumps and refrigeration cycles. It operates on the concept of phase transition, which converts liquid to gas and vice versa at varying temperatures.

Global Refrigerants Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are shaping the refrigerants market. Major Players operating in the refrigerants sector are focused on developing technological solutions for refrigerants to strengthen their position.

Global Refrigerants Market Segments

The global refrigerants market is segmented:

By Type: Halocarbons, Azeotropic, Zeotropic, Inorganic Refrigerants, Hydrocarbons, Others

By Application: Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Chillers, Heat Pumps, Electronics Devices, Others

By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Domestic, Others

By Geography: The global refrigerants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Refrigerants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides refrigerants global market outlook, refrigerants global market analysis and forecasts market size and refrigerants global market growth, refrigerants global market share, refrigerants global market segments and geographies, refrigerants market players, refrigerants market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The refrigerants industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Refrigerants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arkema SA, Dongyue Group Co Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, and Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

