Shaving Preparations Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the shaving preparations market size is expected to grow from $0.78 billion in 2021 to $0.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. As per TBRC’s shaving preparations industry outlook the market size is expected to grow to $1.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%. The increasing adoption of self-grooming and personal care products is driving the shaving preparations market.

The shaving preparations market consists of sales of shaving preparations and related services that include shaving cream or foam, which is a frothy cosmetic cream applied to remove body hair mainly facial hair. Shaving creams comprise an emulsion of oils, soaps or surfactants, and water that helps in lubricating the cutting process, swelling keratin, and desensitizing skin.

Global Shaving Preparations Market Trends

Increasing demand for wet shaving kits contributes to the growth of the shaving preparations market. The wet shaving process provides a cleaner scrape than the dry shaving method which often leads to less irritation and softens skin & growth of the beard. Many companies are also offering a wide range of razors, shaving creams or soap, shaving brushes and after shaving lotion at an economical rate which keeps skin pores clean and bacteria-free and prevents acne.

Global Shaving Preparations Market Segments

The global shaving preparations market is segmented:

By Product Type: Shave Foams, Shaving Creams, Shaving Lotions, Shaving Waxes, Shave Gels

By End-User: Salons, Personal Use

By Sales Channel: Beauty and Drug Stores, Branded and Specialty Outlets, Online Retailers, Convenience Stores, Other Retailing Formats

By Geography: The global shaving preparations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides shaving preparations global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global shaving preparations market, shaving preparations global market share, shaving preparations global market segments and geographies, shaving preparations global market players, shaving preparations global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The shaving preparations global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Procter and Gamble Company, L'Oréal Group, Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Energizer Holdings, Godrej, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever PLC, and Perio.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

