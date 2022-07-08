Global Fungicides Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Fungicides Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Fungicides Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fungicides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fungicides market size is expected to grow from $19.32 billion in 2021 to $20.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The global fungicide market size is expected to grow to $26.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.

The fungicides market consists of sales of fungicides. Fungicides control fungal diseases by killing or inhibiting fungi or fungal spores. Fungi can cause serious damage in agriculture, resulting in critical losses of yield, quality, and profit. Tea tree oil, cinnamaldehyde, and nimbin are examples of natural fungicides.

Global Fungicides Market Trends

Farmers globally are adopting intensive farming techniques to increase productivity per hectare, driving the demand for pesticides and other agricultural chemicals. Intensive farming is an agricultural intensification and mechanization system that aims to maximize yields from available land through means such as heavy use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers. These techniques help to meet the rising demand for food from the growing population and prevent food shortages. Intensive farming techniques such as monoculture drive the demand for pesticides. Monoculture is the practice of growing one type of crop intensively over a large area, depleting the nutrients in the soil and making it heavily dependent on pesticides.

Global Fungicides Market Segments

By Type: Synthetic Fungicides, Bio-Fungicides

By Active Ingredient: Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Others

By Treatment: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Chemigation, Post-Harvest

By Application: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others

By Geography: The global fungicides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Fungicides Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fungicides global market overviews, fungicides industry analysis and forecasts market size and fungicides global market growth, fungicides global market share, fungicides market segments and geographies, fungicides market players, fungicides market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fungicides market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fungicides Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience AG, Bioworks Inc, Dow Agrosciences LLC, DuPont, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., and Monsanto Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

