The Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Profits From Emerging Drug Delivery Methods

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Gastrointestinal Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to be positively impacted by the new emerging drug delivery methods. Innovative pharmaceutical approaches are being explored to improve regional drug targeting in the GI tract, with the majority still in the infancy stages of translational development. For example, the use of multi particulate dosage systems, such as nanoparticles, has shown promising results in improving gastrointestinal drug delivery compared to single-unit dose formulations. Effective translation will depend on rational dosage form design to enable improvements in gastrointestinal drug delivery for the treatment of both systemic diseases and local gastrointestinal diseases. Along with these advancements, ingestible biosensors that can reside in the body for long periods of time hold the promise of radically transforming drug delivery and clinical treatment and evaluation. Such devices could be used to sense conditions in hard-to-reach places, like the gastrointestinal tract. According to the gastrointestinal drugs market analysis, these new methods are expected to drive the GI drugs market in the forecast period.

Read more on the Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drugs-global-market

The gastrointestinal drugs market size is expected to grow from $46.68 billion in 2020 to $62.19 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.9%. The gastrointestinal drugs market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 and reach $79.87 billion in 2030.

Gastrointestinal drugs market trends include manufacturers using floating drug delivery systems for the treatment of local infections related to the gastrointestinal tract. The bilayer floating tablet is the core component of the floating drug delivery system (FDDS), which is used to extend the gastric residence time in the stomach. It's best for treating local infections including peptic ulcers, gastritis, Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, indigestion, and other gastrointestinal tract infections, but it can also be used for systemic infections. Drugs that are acid labile and have a short half-life benefited from FDDS protection. It also increases drug bioavailability, decreases drug waste, and extends drug residence duration. Various technologies are now being employed in the development of FDDS.

Major players covered in the global gastrointestinal drugs industry are Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Otsuka Holdings Co ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sanofi S.A, Procter & Gamble and Daiichi Sankyo Company.

TBRC’s gastrointestinal drugs market report is segmented by type into antacids, antiulcerants, antiemetics and antinauseants, antidiarrheals, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by root of administration into oral, parenteral, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription drugs, over the counter drugs.

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market 2022 - By Type (Antacids, Antiulcerants, Antiemetics and Antinauseants, Antidiarrheals), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Root of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode of Purchase (Prescription Drugs, Over The Counter Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a GI drugs market overview, forecast gastrointestinal drugs market size and growth for the whole market, gastrointestinal drugs market segments, geographies, gastrointestinal drugs market trends, gastrointestinal drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5544&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Antidiarrheals Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Class (Mucosal Protectants, Motility Modifying Drugs), By Application (Adults, Children), By Type (OTC drugs, Prescription Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antidiarrhoeals-global-market-report

Antacids Global Market Report 2022 – Drug Class (Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers, Pro-Motility Agents), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others), By Formulation Type (Tablet, Liquid, Powder, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antacids-global-market-report

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Infant Nutrition, Parental Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Enteral, Parenteral), By Application (Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders), By End User (Pediatric, Adults, Geriatric) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-nutritions-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC