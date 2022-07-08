Global Ursolic Acid Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ursolic acid market size is expected to grow from $8.12 million in 2021 to $8.67 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. As per TBRC’s ursolic acid market research the market is expected to grow to $10.92 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ursolic acid market in the coming years.

The ursolic acid market consists of sales of ursolic acid and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ursolic acid that belongs to a member of the triterpene family of chemicals, which are found in both plants and mammals. Ursolic acid is a naturally occurring chemical molecule found in a wide range of plants, including rosemary and apples. It's presumed to contain anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting properties.

Global Ursolic Acid Market Segments

By Type: 25% Ursolic Acid, 50% Ursolic Acid, 90% Ursolic Acid, 98% Ursolic Acid, Others

By Form: Powdered Form, Capsules, Liquid Form

By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Others

By Geography: The global ursolic acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ursolic acid global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ursolic acid global market, ursolic acid global market share, ursolic acid market segmentation and geographies, ursolic acid global market players, ursolic acid global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ursolic acid global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Hunan NutraMax, Changsha E.K HERB, Xi a TonKing, Geneham Pharmaceutical, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd, and MP Biomedicals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

