Strategies For Global Fructose Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Fructose Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fructose Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fructose market size is expected to grow to $6.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The increasing demand for low-sugar and low-calorie food items is contributing to the fructose market growth.

The fructose market consists of sales of fructose products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the food and beverage industry in the form of sweeteners due to their high relative sweetness and low cost. Fructose is a monosaccharide that occurs in fruits, vegetables, honey, and some plants. The fructose industry includes establishments that derive fructose from various raw materials, such as sugarcane, sugar beet, and corn. Fructose is available in both pure crystalline form and as a component of syrups.

Global Fructose Market Trends

The development of innovative design tools is shaping the fructose market outlook. Major companies operating in the fructose sector are focused on developing innovative tools to strengthen their position. For instance, in July 2020, Tate & Lyle PLC, a UK-based food and beverage ingredients provider launched Sweetener Vantage Expert Systems. It is a set of new and unique sweetener solution design tools developed to assist formulators in creating sugar-free foods and beverages utilizing low-calorie sweeteners. Sweetener Vantage Expert Systems were created in response to client demand for additional predictive tools to boost production efficiency and decrease development time. They will help formulators handle their formulation difficulties more effectively.

Global Fructose Market Segments

The global fructose market is segmented:

By Product: High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups, Fructose Solids

By Source: Sugarcane, Sugar Beet, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables

By Application: Dairy Products, Baked Goods, Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Sports Nutrition, Drug Formulations, Others

By Geography: The global fructose market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Fructose Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fructose market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fructose market, fructose market share, fructose market segments and geographies, fructose market players, fructose market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fructose market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fructose Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Atlantic Chemicals Trading, Cargill Corporation, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Galam Ltd., Global Sweeteners Holdings, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd., The Agrana Group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., COFCO Rongshi Biotechnology Co Ltd, Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd, Kerry Group, Navarest, and NOW Foods.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

