Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical device cleaning market size is expected to grow from $2.28 billion in 2021 to $2.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The medical devices cleaning market is expected to grow to $3.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing number of surgical procedures with a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the medical device cleaning market.

The medical device cleaning market consists of sales of medical devices cleaning disinfectants, detergents, and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for cleaning and sanitization of medical instruments, and other medical devices. Medical device cleaning is a vital part of any surgical process. It is a method of sterilizing medical devices and equipment to avoid infecting patients or causing illness. The common methods used for cleaning medical devices are ultrasonic cleaners, automatic washers, and manual washing.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Trends

Players in the medical devices cleaning market are increasingly focusing on UV sanitizer devices. The UV sanitizer is effective in treating bacteria present on medical devices and operating rooms.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Segments

The global medical device cleaning market is segmented:

By Process: Disinfection, Automatic Cleaning, Manual Cleaning, Presoak/Precleaning

By Application: Surgical Instruments, Endoscopes, Ultrasound Probes, Dental Instruments, Others

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global medical device cleaning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical device cleaning global market overview, medical device cleaning global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical device cleaning market, medical device cleaning global market share, medical device cleaning global market segments and geographies, medical device cleaning global market players, medical device cleaning market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical device cleaning market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M, Getinge AB, STERIS plc, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Ruhof Corporation, Biotrol, and Metrex Research LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

