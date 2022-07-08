Global Plasticizers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Plasticizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the plasticizers market size is expected to grow from $85.53 billion in 2021 to $91.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. As per TBRC’s plasticizers industry research the market size is expected to grow to $118.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Rising demand for flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) contributes to the growth of the plasticizers market.

The plasticizers market consists of sales of plasticizers and related services. Plasticizers are chemical additives used to increase the plasticity or fluidity of a material. The dominant applications are for rubber, resins, and plastics, especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Global Plasticizers Market Trends

Eco-friendly plasticizers are increasingly being used to prevent harmful phthalates plasticizers such as DOP, DBP, BBP, and DEP. Eco-friendly plasticizers have various properties such as waterproof with good electrical resistivity, weather resistance, better mechanical strength, and good heat stability. Due to these factors, phthalates plasticizers are being replaced with eco-friendly plasticizers. Eco-friendly plasticizers are polymer additives that improve a material's plasticity. The global eco-friendly plasticizers market is growing rapidly due to the increased demand for eco-friendly plasticizers to keep human health and the environment safe. These plasticizers come with low toxicity and good compatibility and are used in various applications, mainly in films and cable manufacturing, and are driving the growth of the plasticizers market.

Global Plasticizers Market Segments

By Product Type: Phthalates Plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, Non-Phthalates Plasticizers, DOTP, Adipates, Trimellitates, Epoxies, Benzoates, Others

By Application: Flooring and Wall, Film and Sheet Coverings, Wires and Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global plasticizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plasticizers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and plasticizers market growth, plasticizers global market share, plasticizers global market segments and geographies, plasticizers global market trends, plasticizers global market players, plasticizers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plasticizers global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Plasticizers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd, Evonik Industries Ag, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ineos Group, UPC GROUP, and Bluesail.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

