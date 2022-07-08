Global Synthetic Pigments Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic pigments market size is expected to grow from $40.56 billion in 2021 to $44.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The global synthetic pigment market size is expected to grow to $63.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The demand for high-performance pigments and advanced technology engineered pigments such as cool pigments, nano pigments, and pigments made from superior dispersion technologies is expected to drive the synthetic pigments market growth.

The synthetic pigments market consists of the sales of synthetic pigments and related services that are used in the field of paints, inks, plastics containing insoluble materials and minerals to endure high heat, intense light, and exposure to weather or chemical agents.

Global Synthetic Pigments Market Trends

Recently, there has been an increasing migration of manufacturing capacities from the West to low-cost countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This is mainly due to stringent environmental compliance in Europe and North America. Gradually maturing production technologies and the presence of strong downstream customer bases within countries such as China and India have been propelling the demand for pigments in these countries in recent years.

Global Synthetic Pigments Market Segments

By Product Type: Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments

By End-User Industry: Paints and Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Textiles, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others

By Geography: The global synthetic pigments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Clariant, Synthesia, Cromatos, Atul, Waterside colors, and DIC Corp

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

