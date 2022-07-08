Westford Education Group announces acquisition of Acacia University, USA
Westford Education Group (WEG) has today announced the acquisition of Acacia University, a nationally accredited university in Arizona, USA.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westford Education Group (WEG), the leading higher education provider and education management company, has today announced the acquisition of Acacia University, a nationally accredited university in Arizona, USA.
The move comes as another milestone in the group's mission to provide 'anytime, anywhere, affordable and accredited' higher education for learners across the globe. With this acquisition, WEG expects to expand its international footprint and domain expertise, as well as combine the strengths of two powerful higher education providers to advance their respective geographical diversification strategies.
A pioneer and leader in distance education since 2000, Acacia University aims to provide accessible, quality education to a multicultural, global learning community through online and distance learning. Recognized by US-approved accrediting organizations like Council for Higher Education Accreditation and Distance Education Accrediting Commission, it offers doctoral, master’s, graduate, and undergraduate programs in education, business, and computing, as well as non-degree study programs for professionals and executives.
For over two decades, Acacia University has been working with the Commission of International and Trans-Regional Accreditation, an international educational accreditation agency, to provide quality teacher training to schools in developing countries. In 2005, Acacia University developed a web-based curriculum that could be delivered via the internet throughout the world. These initiatives help to improve education in countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Syria, China, and the United States.
The Westford Education Group, based in the UK and the UAE, offers affordable, accessible courses from its worldwide learning centers, giving students a global experience. The group comprises nine independent brands: seven brands in higher education, one brand in film studies, and one brand that operates in sports management. With over 5,000 active students from around 118 countries, an alumnus of 25,000 students, 35+ academic partners, and 100+ corporate partners, the group is growing exponentially.
𝗧𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲
Acacia University's unparalleled standards of learning, coupled with Westford Education Group's student base and resources, enable learners to achieve more in a new and evolved environment.
Acacia University President, Tim R. Moman, commented, "We are thrilled to be going together with Westford Education Group. Virtual learning is here to stay, and we believe that we can open new vistas to more learners and assist in their professional growth."
“We are delighted to have Acacia in our portfolio, adding value to our enterprise. We believe that knowledge is the key to success in today's business world, and with Acacia University, we envisage propagating knowledge in abundance for the benefit of the masses. This landmark deal will create synergies with unlimited possibilities to improve learning opportunities around the world,” said Firoz Thairinil, Founder & CEO of Westford Education Group.
“Through this partnership, Acacia gets a myriad of opportunities to open its doors to lots of international markets.Exeed College, an enterprise of WEG, has recently launched Exeed ECX, a network of satellite centers around the globe with the aim of bringing world-class degrees and international qualifications closer to the learner’s home.This is another turning point for both WEG and Acacia. WEG’s strong presence in the Asian and Far Eastern educational sectors will pave the way for Acacia to reinforce its global footprint,” said SamrasMayimi, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Westford Education Group.
The programs now delivered by Acacia University are Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership (Ed.D) and master’s programs—MA in Elementary Education, MA in Secondary Education, MA in English as a Second Language, ME in Special Education, and ME in Educational Administration.
As part of their ongoing commitment towards developing a stronger and engaged community of future leaders, Acacia University and Westford Education Group are planning to offer more meaningful and relevant educational programs which prepare learners for a fast-paced world.
Visit www.Acacia.edu to learn more.
Tim Moman
Acacia University
+1 4804286034
email us here