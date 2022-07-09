Laser or LED, which projector is better？
Many people hesitate between LED and laser when buying a projector, this article will introduce these two projectors to bring you some buying tips.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LED and Laser projectors are the two main projector light sources that dominate the market share today. Many people are faced with a wide range of projectors and do not know how to choose between LED projectors and Laser projectors. This article will review these two types of projectors to inform your purchase decision.
First, we have to know what LED projectors and Laser projectors are.
LED
LED(Light-Emitting Diode) projector adopts separate red,green,and blue(RGB) to create images. The biggest advantage of LED projectors over traditional projectors is their longevity. LED light sources to have a lifespan of more than 20,000 hours, which is more than ten times that of traditional projectors, which means that you can use LED projectors for several years without having to replace the light source. And LED projectors have a better light color, which produces a higher color saturation than light bulb projectors.LED light source technology is developing more and more mature, and its portability and easy operating system fill the gap that traditional projectors cannot reach.
The weakness of LED light sources is that there is a gap between their brightness and that of traditional light sources. the brightness of LED projectors is basically within 1500 ANSI lumens. This is the main reason why LED light sources cannot replace the light bulb light source.
Laser
Laser light source using the photoelectric effect, so that the excited state of particles in the hand-excited radiation under the action of a light source. A laser light source is completely different from a light bulb light source and an LED light source. First of all, the color of the laser light source is very pure, making its monochromaticity up to 10 times more than ordinary light sources. This makes laser light source projection equipment far superior to lamp light sources in terms of color presentation and stability. Even with long-term use, the picture quality will remain high brightness, as well as high color saturation and contrast.
The laser is also extremely good in terms of brightness, and by increasing the number of lasers, it is easy to bring the luminous flux of a single laser projector to 10,000-50,000 lumens or even higher, and the life of its light source remains high, which allows users to save a lot of time and money by not needing to replace the light source even after using the projector for a long time.
Laser projectors rely on separate red, green, and blue lasers. These types of projectors can keep working for at least 30000 hours. What’s the most important thing is that laser projectors give you the absolute finest picture quality with deeper, richer, more lifelike colors. In addition, it’s no need to spend time and money to maintain it, and no need to change the light bulb to save electricity. Ll in all, Laser projectors are extremely superior in terms of brightness, color performance, and longevity.
How to choose between an LED projector and a Laser Projector?
As we all know, the biggest drawback of the LED projector is its brightness. However, the most important thing when picking a suitable home projector, apart from the budget, is the brightness of the projector.
There are many LED projectors on the market now, such as the XGIMI Horizon Pro, which costs $1899. This 4k projector has a brightness of 2200 ANSI lumens. And not long ago, Dangbei released its flagship projector, the Dangbei Mars Pro, which uses an ALPD laser light source and has a brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens. In addition, it is certified for low blue light eye protection. This means you can enjoy high-definition movies while protecting your eyesight.
Both LED projectors and laser projectors can project great images. But the quality of the images they project is not the same. The biggest drawback of laser projectors is their expensive price. The Dangbei Mars Pro uses a laser light source but has a price tag similar to that of an LED projector, making it a rare and inexpensive projector. But bear in mind that both LED projectors and Laser projectors are unique and suitable for a particular purpose. It entirely depends on your purchase purpose!
Other