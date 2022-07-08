Joileen Mischel presents "Broken Past Heals Dreams. An Australian story of abuse, resilience, and acceptance"
Autobiography Chronicles Journey of Healing from AbuseNEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her autobiography author Joileen Mischel shares her personal journey of optimism and inspiration in the face of a past marred by abuse and hardship. With "Broken Past Heals Dreams. An Australian story of abuse, resilience, and acceptance" she aspires to encourage those who have suffered or are suffering from harm and abuse, hoping to give them the strength to overcome those hardships and finally achieve their dreams in life.
Joileen shows her readers that while life may sidetrack people from the dreams they seek to attain, it remains crucial to keep these dreams alive and continue fighting for them. She shows the perils of self-blame and self-doubt, which amplifies the pain in people's lives. With her book she highlights how to free oneself from negative self-image and create a more positive image of who one wants to be, with the goal of actualizing this ideal.
With "Broken Past Heals Dreams. An Australian story of abuse, resilience, and acceptance," Joileen reminds readers that people tend to judge themselves too harshly and end up worsening their own anguish. She reminds readers that they are special in their own way and that there is light at the end of the tunnel, there is hope for them, and that after escaping trauma and abuse it is still possible to create and live a satisfying and successful life.
About the Author
Joileen Mischel was born in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, Australia. She spent her younger years living a nomadic lifestyle as her father was a travelling labourer. Mischel has loved books and stories since her youth which helped her endure the difficulties of her youth. Self-preservation strategies, therapy, religion and developing a spiritual mindset allowed her to survive and ultimately find fulfillment in her life.
