Acute Migraine Treatment Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 4.9% To Reach US$ 8.6 Billion During the Year 2022-2032
Acute Migraine Treatment Market by Product, Capacity, Application, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acute migraine treatment market is expected to be worth US$ 8.6 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 4.9 percent from 2022 to 2032. It is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2022. The rising prevalence of migraine due to the rapid adoption of unhealthy lifestyles is expected to increase demand for acute migraine treatment options in the near future.
Acute Migraine Treatment: Market Insights
Acute Migraine is episodic, unpredictable headache disorder which is characterized by recurrent attacks. Migraine is the third most prevalent disease worldwide. Acute migraine causes severe throbbing pain and pulsing sensation usually on one side of head. People with acuter migraine have headaches for 14 days a month. People with Acute migraine have fewer headache a month than the people with chronic one. Despite the vast number of migraine cases, only a small percentage of people go for the checkup.
However, growing awareness and emergence of new therapies for the treatment of acuter migraine will significantly increase the market for acute migraine treatment in the near future. More than hundreds of clinical trials under going for the acute migraine treatment with more than twenty trial are in the phase 4 which will create huge opportunity for the acute migraine treatment market to rapidly grow in the forecast period. Currently, there are limited number of pharmacological options available for the acute migraine treatment such as triptans, NSAIDs etc. Furthermore, development of new drug provide huge potential for the acute migraine treatment market to fuel in the forecast period.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9324
Acute Migraine Treatment: Market Dynamics
Rising number of population, growing prevalence of migraine is expected to drive the market of acute migraine treatment is the forecast period. Increasing number of female population as the disease is more prevalent in the females further accelerate the growth of acute migraine treatment market. Growing healthcare expenditure, rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, growing awareness regarding the acute migraine and its treatment further spur the market of acute migraine treatment globally.
However, stringent regulation for the drug approval, high cost of treatment, adverse side effect, lack of proper diagnosis and growing preference of alternative therapies are some of the factors which hinder the growth of acute migraine treatment market.
Acute Migraine Treatment: Overview
Emergence of new drug and therapies for the acute migraine treatment is expected to account for the significant growth of the acute migraine treatment in the forecast period. Development of new drugs such as CGRP antagonists provide huge potential for the acute migraine treatment market to grow. Development of new drugs by the key pharmaceutical players such as Amgen, Novartis, Eli Lily and Company and increasing research and development funding will create huge opportunity for the market to grow in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Eli Lilly and Company’s drug for acute migraine treatment succeeded in a key late-stage study, setting the stage for regulatory approval in U.S.
Acute Migraine Treatment: Region-wise Outlook
The North America is expected to contribute to a major share in the global acute migraine treatment, due to growing prevalence of acute migraine along with the increasing funding for the development of new drug with the presence of major pharmaceutical industries. According to Migraine Research Foundation, 39 million of US population suffer from migraine and 1 billion population worldwide. 18% of women, 6% of men, and 10% of children suffers from migraines. In 2015, the medical cost of treating migraine was more than $5.4 billion, although migraine patients spent over $41 billion on treating entire range of migraine.
Europe accounts for the second largest market share and register significant growth in the global acute migraine treatment market, due to increasing demand of effective treatment for the acute migraine and adoption of new therapies along with the favorable reimbursement scenarios. Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by the factors such as increasing expenditure of healthcare systems, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness of disease. China is expected to register significant growth in the acute migraine treatment market, due to growing population, low cost of drug and treatment, availability of drugs for the acute migraine treatment. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to show sluggish growth in acute migraine treatment market, due to lack of developed healthcare facilities.
Ask Our Analyst More about Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9324
Acute Migraine Treatment: Key Players
Some of the key players present in the global acute migraine treatment market are Amgen, Pfizer Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca and Teva Pharmaceutical among others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on,
• Acute Migraine Treatment Market Segments
• Acute Migraine Treatment Market Dynamics
• Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
• Acute Migraine Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024
• Acute Migraine Treatment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
• Competition & Companies involved
• Acute Migraine Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis includes
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific Excluding China
• China
• Middle East & Africa
Acute Migraine Treatment: Segmentation
The global Acute Migraine Treatment Market is segmented on basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography.
Segmentation by Drug Type
• Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
• Triptans
• Dihydroergotamine
• Nonspecific Migraine Medications
• Analgesics
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
• Hospitals Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Drug Stores
• E-Commerce
Report Highlights:
• Shifting Industry dynamics
• In-depth market segmentation
• Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
• Key Competition landscape
• Strategies of key players and product offerings
• Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
• A neutral perspective towards market performance
Order a Complete Research Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9324
Why Choose Future Market Insights?
• 24/7 customer service available
• One of the most established market research companies in India
• A methodical process adopted to create insightful market reports
• Data gathered from trusted primary and secondary sources
• Seamless delivery of tailor-made reports
About FMI:
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acute-migraine-treatment-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn