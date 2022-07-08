The SWB is collaborating with various departments to provide continuous support to the elderly in Fai Fu Building

MACAU, July 8 - Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic in the Fai Fu Building, at the Fai Chi Kei Housing for the Elderly on 5th July, the Social Welfare Bureau has been working closely with the “Brilho da Vida Elderly Centre” of Macau Caritas located in the building and with other relevant departments to support the elderly in the lockdown area, striving to protect their health and safety as well as maintain their daily life.

In the early morning of the 6th July, the Social Welfare Bureau dispatched more than 20 staff to conduct a door-to-door visit in Fai Fu Building so to understand and assess the living conditions and support needs of the elderly, especially the problems faced by about 80 elderly with special needs of care during the lockdown period. Subsequently, the SWB has collaborated with the Caritas Brilho da Vida Elderly Centre and Macau Health Bureau to provide them with services such as special meals, nucleic acid testing at home, wound care, medication injections, telephone greetings and information enquiries according to their specific needs, so as to support them during the lockdown period. Moreover, the SWB has worked together with public departments such as the Health Bureau and the Municipal Affairs Bureau to organise a suitable site for nucleic acid testing, providing convenient testing services for other elderly people living inside the building and providing various daily support. For those with special medical needs, special services such as dialysis, medication supply and adjustment of doctor appointments are also provided.

Along with the epidemic situation in the Fai Fu Building, the available human resources of the Brilho da Vida Elderly Centre of Caritas Macau have been significantly affected, as some staff members have either become close contacts or have been isolated as a result of lockdowns. The Social Welfare Bureau and Caritas Macau have made every effort to deploy additional manpower to the centre to ensure that the elderly in the building can continue to be supported effectively. The SWB is very thankful to all the staff who have cared for and served the elderly in Fai Fu Building, especially those who are originally stationed at and subsequently sent to the Brilho da Vida Elderly Centre of Caritas Macau. They have been dedicated to their work with selflessness, walking alongside the affected elderly in the building and protecting them in times of hardship. Their professionalism and commitment are truly worthy of respect.