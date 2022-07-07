Governor Abbott Appoints Johnson To San Jacinto River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, July 7 - July 7, 2022 | Austin | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Johnson to the San Jacinto River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on October 16, 2025. The San Jacinto River Authority is a government agency whose mission is to develop, conserve, and protect the water resources of the San Jacinto River Basin.

Stephanie Johnson of Montgomery is an executive search director at Richard, Wayne & Roberts. She is a member of the Walden Section Five Home Owners Association where she serves as Treasurer. She is also a member of the Ladies Association of Walden where she serves as a Committee Chair. Johnson received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Lamar University.