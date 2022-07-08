Top ranked Basketball High School senior Ejay Scroggins, transferring to Arizona Compass Prep for his Senior year
I HAVE BEEN TRAINING REALLY HARD THIS OFF SEASON AND I’M VERY EXCITED FOR MY SENIOR YEAR”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Compass Prep is proud to announce that top ranked basketball High School senior Ejay Scroggins, will be joining their team for his Senior year. As a 6'4" shooting guard, Ejay will be able to play the wing spot and help his team take down any opponent with his sharp shooting skills. With Ejay's ability to drive and score inside the paint, and finishing off his opponents with on of his pulverizing dunks. Ejay's leadership skills and ability to pass the ball around will also help him become an impact player on this upcoming season.
— Ejay Scroggins
Ejay is currently in his senior year Transferring from McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona. He has been a starter since his freshman year and has helped his team deep into the state championships along with many other accomplishments including multiple Player of The Year awards throughout his high school career.
The Arizona Compass Prep Basketball Program has been one of the top programs in Arizona for years now by providing their players with great coaching techniques along with elite level competition from other schools around the country. This year they are looking forward to adding another championship ring to their collection by adding top ranked basketball High School senior Ejay Scroggins.
