HDOT receives $10 million in grant funding for improvements at HNL

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division has been awarded a $10 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Terminals Program for improvements to the airside roadways at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

The FAA Airport Terminals Program is a competitive grant program authorized under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to improve airport terminals in communities of all sizes. More information on the Airport Terminals Program can be found at https://www.faa.gov/bil/airport-terminals

“This grant will not only help us maintain the roadway infrastructure at our state’s busiest airport, but it will also improve energy efficiency and ensure we meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Airports Ross Higashi. “We appreciate the opportunity through IIJA to compete for additional funding to improve our airports.”

HDOT will use the $10 million award towards preservation of the Second and Third Level roadways at the Ewa and Diamond Head Concourses at HNL. Total estimated cost for the project is $25 million. The $15 million not provided through the grant award will come from airport revenue bonds.

The scope for the project includes:

Deck, expansion joint, and drain replacement for over 56,400 square feet of the second-floor roadway fronting the Ewa Concourse.

Spall repairs, installation of protective coating, expansion joint repair, and lighting replacements spanning 44,420 square feet of the third-floor roadway at the Ewa Concourse.

Pavement slab repairs including drainage and expansion joint repairs for 41,700 square feet of the second-floor roadway at the Diamond Head Concourse.

Trellis removal and lighting replacements for a 1,340 square foot section of the third-floor roadway at the Diamond Head Concourse.

Replacement of detectable warning pavements and other components to comply with ADA requirements.

The project will be advertised as a design-bid later this summer. HDOT anticipates starting work in 2nd Quarter 2023.

