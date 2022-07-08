Submit Release
Tasmanian hearings for Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide



8 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for Veterans' Affairs

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will hold hearings in Tasmania between 1-10 August 2022 at Wrest Point in Hobart.

This is an important opportunity for serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force personnel and their families, carers and supporters to have their say and share their experiences.

The lastest census data shows there are now over 17,500 veterans who make Tasmanian their home.

Our Government supports the important work being done by the Royal Commission and the work being undertaken by the Australian Government at the national level to improve outcomes for our veterans and their families.

The Tasmanian Government understands the importance of supporting the wellbeing of our veterans, and acknowledges their service and sacrifice.

There are a number of ways people can engage with the Royal Commission. This includes registering for a private session to meet with a Commissioner, seeking leave to appear at a public hearing or by making a written submission. For more information, visit https://defenceveteransuicide.royalcommission.gov.au/share-your-story.

There is support and counselling available to help people share their stories.

The Royal Commission has qualified counsellors, social workers and psychologists with experience in trauma, mental health and suicide prevention. Support can be accessed by calling 1800 329 085 (9am to 5.00pm AEST, Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.00pm, excluding public holidays).

The Defence and Veteran Legal Services provides free, independent legal advice to serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force personnel and their families, carers and supporters.  The service can be contacted Monday to Friday on 1800 331 800.

